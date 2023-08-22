11 killed in China’s coal mine explosion

At least eleven people have been killed in an explosion in a coal mine in Yanchuan County, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, authorities said Tuesday.

According to details, the incident occurred on Monday evening.

Authorities said that out of the 90 people in the mine at the time of the blast, two “died after resuscitation efforts failed” and another nine “trapped underground have been found, and none of them have any vital signs”.

The accident is the latest to hit China’s deadly coal industry.

In December 2020, 23 miners died after a carbon monoxide leak at a coal mine. And in January 2021, 10 miners were killed in a blast at a gold mine in Shandong province.

In 2019, Twenty-one miners were killed when the roof of a coal mine collapsed in China’s northwestern Shaanxi province.

At the time the roof gave way, 87 people were underground in the Kijiagou mine in Shenmu city. 61 miners were initially rescued, but 21 remained trapped underground.

All of the missing people were later found dead.

China’s coal and other mining industries are notorious for frequent accidents and lax enforcement of safety regulations.

The Asian country has reported 375 deaths from coal mine accidents in 2017.

In 2009, over 430 miners were trapped after an explosion in a mine in Shanxi province. An eight-day rescue effort ultimately saved 115 coal miners, many of whom suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning, while another 74 died in the incident.