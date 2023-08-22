Imran Khan’s privacy in prison being ‘invaded’ through CCTV cameras: report

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s privacy in his cell in the Attock Jail is being compromised through the cameras installed inside, it has been revealed.

Attock Additional Sessions Judge Shafqatullah Khan has issued a report after inspecting the jail on August 15. The report says that Imran Khan’s concerns about the jail are a violation of the prison rules.

The report further says that the PTI chairman expressed his concerns about the CCTV cameras installed in front of the prison at a distance of about six to seven feet.

The CCTV cameras invade the PTI chairman’s privacy as they cover two to three feet of the open bathroom wall.

Judge Shafqatullah Khan said the concern expressed by Imran Khan is genuine and is a violation of the relevant sections of the prison rules. However, the report says, the jail superintendent has assured of redressing the complaint.

It further states that Imran Khan has complained that his wife and lawyers do not have easy access to him. The superintendent has assured that the prisoner will be given access to his wife and lawyers as per the rules.