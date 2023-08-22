Baldur’s Gate 3: Easy Guide to Finding Zevlor

Zevlor, a character encountered early in the game Baldur’s Gate 3, finds himself in a precarious situation, much like many other scenarios within the game. However, players have the opportunity to step in as the heroic savior and free our Tiefling companion from trouble. To achieve this, a series of essential steps need to be followed. This article will detail the process of rescuing the Tiefling protector from the clutches of a cult, outlining the step-by-step procedure.

Before delving into the process, it’s important to provide a quick cautionary note. Some of the information shared here could potentially reveal plot points and spoil the experience for players who haven’t reached Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3. For those who are already facing difficulties in locating Zevlor, this article serves as a helpful guide to finding your captured Tiefling friend within Chapter 1.

As you progress to Chapter 2, your destination is the Last Light Inn. This establishment serves as the headquarters for the Harpers, a faction dedicated to thwarting the absolute. If you’ve ventured into the Shadow-Cursed Lands via the Absolute Camp in the Underdark, you’ll encounter a group of Harpers who direct you to the Last Light Inn. Alternatively, heading to X: 14 Y: 144 will lead you to the Inn.

Upon arrival, you’ll uncover the unfortunate fate of the Tiefling caravan from the Druid Grove, which never reached Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead, the group fell victim to an ambush, resulting in half of its members being abducted. Further discussions with the Tiefling refugees reveal that Zevlor, their protector, became immobilized during the cult’s attack led by the absolute. This led to the capture of both Zevlor and half the caravan. Engaging in conversation with the Tieflings initiates the quest to rescue Zevlor.

The Rescue Mission: Saving Zevlor in Baldur’s Gate 3

Following conversations with Jaheira, the Harper leader and a potential companion, as well as Dammon, the task of rescuing Zevlor commences. This quest unfolds through Chapter 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3, with Zevlor’s location becoming apparent toward the chapter’s conclusion.

Journey to the Moonrise Towers, situated at X:-156 Y:-97. Within these towers, you’ll encounter Ketheric Throm, the tower’s immortal ruler. Defeating him requires solving the “Find The Nightsong” questline, a process we’re actively detailing in our guide.

Once this quest is completed, return to the Moonrise Towers and join forces with the Harpers. After confronting Ketheric Thorm in a boss battle, he flees to the Mind Flayer Colony beneath the tower. Pursue him to continue the mission.

Before proceeding, it’s crucial to ensure your party is well-rested and confirmed. Adjustments cannot be made once you’re within the area. Inside the Mind-Flayer Colony, locate the Tadpoling center at X: 689 Y: 6. Here, Zevlor and several other friendly NPCs are trapped within pods.

Within the same room, a Neural Apparatus awaits interaction.

Proceed with caution as you open the pods to free the trapped individuals, including Zevlor. Exercise care, as three mind flayers are also confined within the pods. Opening the pods initiates a confrontation.

Whether your intent is to rescue Zevlor or not, unseal the pods to initiate the battle. Fortunately, Zevlor and the liberated friendlies provide assistance during the fight.

Emerging victorious in the battle secures Zevlor’s safety within Baldur’s Gate 3. Following the battle, the primary task is engaging in conversation with Zevlor. Depending on your interaction, Zevlor has the potential to become an ally later in the game.