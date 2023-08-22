Modi’s Pakistani sister to tie him ‘handmade rakhi’ this Raksha Bandhan

Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, a woman of Pakistani origin who moved to India following her marriage, is all set to continue a tradition spanning over three decades by personally tying a Rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wrist this Raksha Bandhan.

Mrs. Sheikh, originally from Pakistan, moved to Ahmedabad after her marriage and has been tying a rakhi to PM Modi for over 30 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted their physical meetings for the past couple of years, but Mrs. Sheikh’s devotion remained unwavering.

She continued the tradition by sending homemade ‘rakhis’ to the Prime Minister by post.

Last year, she even sent him a rakhi along with best wishes for the 2024 general election.

This year, Qamar Mohsin Sheikh is hopeful of meeting Prime Minister Modi in person and celebrating the festival together.

She has crafted a handmade rakhi for him and plans to present him with a thoughtful gift – a book on agriculture, taking into consideration the Prime Minister’s known fondness for reading.

Expressing her heartfelt sentiments, PM Modi’s Pakistani sister conveyed, “I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes come true. Earlier when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and he became.”

“Whenever I tied the Rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all your wishes will be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country,” she added, reflecting on their enduring bond.

Raksha Bandhan is a significant annual festival that honors the special connections between siblings.

Traditionally, sisters adorn their brothers’ wrists with a Rakhi, symbolizing their heartfelt wishes for a joyful and successful life. In return, brothers pledge their unwavering care and support.