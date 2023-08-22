6 soldiers martyred during South Waziristan operation

Four terrorists were killed and two injured in an exchange of fire with the security forces in South Waziristan on Tuesday.

A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an exchange of fire took place between Pakistan Army troops and terrorists in the general area of Asman Manza in the South Waziristan district.

The troops effectively engaged terrorists, as a result of which four terrorists were killed and two were injured.

However, the military’s media wing said, during an intense exchange of fire, six soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it further said.

The ISPR said the armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.