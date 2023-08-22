Pakistan opts to bat first in series opener against Afghanistan

In the maiden One Day International (ODI) at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Green shirts won the toss and decided to take the batting initiative. This strategic move, orchestrated by Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, is intended to apply pressure on Afghanistan by posting a substantial target.

Speaking at the toss, Babar Azam expressed his team’s intent to set a challenging total, aiming to put Afghanistan on the defensive from the outset. With his reputation as a formidable batsman, Babar’s statement underscores Pakistan’s determination to establish an early advantage in the series.

The Pakistani starting lineup boasts names like Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf. This formidable combination showcases Pakistan’s commitment to secure a victory in the inaugural match.

As the series unfolds, the second clash between these cricketing nations is slated for August 24, with the final showdown scheduled for August 26. These matches are anticipated to be fiercely contested, with both teams striving to make their mark.