SC moved for orders to govt on seeking guidance from court on army, secrets laws

The issue of the president allegedly returning the Army Act and Official Secrets Act amendment bills has reached the Supreme Court.

A local lawyer has filed a petition wherein the federal government has been requested to approach the Supreme Court within 10 days for guidance and implementation of the laws suspended till a decision on the application.

The petition was filed by Advocate Zulfiqar Bhutta.

It said that the president has claimed he did not approve the amendment bills. He added that after the president’s statement, a crisis-like situation has arisen in the country.

It is likely that legal proceedings will not be able to sustain under the amendment laws, the petition states.

It further says that the suspects nominated in the Official Secrets and Army amendment acts may be acquitted.

Such suspicious legislation is contrary to Article 4 of the Constitution, according to the petition.

It sought a direction for the federal government to seek instructions from the Supreme Court within 10 days on the issue.

It also requested to suspend the execution of both the amendment laws till a decision on the plea.

On Sunday, President Dr Arif Alvi denied that he signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023 and the Army (Amendment) Act 2023 into law.

On Saturday, it was reported that the president had assented to the two amendment bills after their approval from the previous National Assembly as well as the Senate.

A day later, President Alvi took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted that he did not sign the bills, as he “disagreed” with them. He said he had asked his staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective.

However, he claimed, his staff undermined his command and never returned the bills, after which they automatically became laws.

“As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected,” he tweeted.

Reacting to the president’s denial, former finance minister Ishaq Dar says “minimum morality” warrants Dr Alvi to resign for failing to run his office effectively.