Is your iPhone losing Apple support next month? Get the details!

Apple’s upcoming operating system, iOS 17, is poised for release in September. However, not all iPhone users will gain access to the exciting array of new features that accompany this update.

Specifically, if you own an iPhone X from the year 2017 or an even older model, you may find yourself excluded from the impending transformations.

Apple’s imminent software rollout introduces a host of noteworthy improvements, including the Standby mode, the Journal app, and an extensive overhaul of the Messages system.

Determining your iPhone’s compatibility with iOS 17 upgrade

To ascertain whether your iPhone will seamlessly transition to the upgraded iOS 17, follow these straightforward steps. Launch the Settings application, proceed to the General tab, and select About. In this section, you can easily locate your iPhone’s precise Model Name and verify its compatibility status.

Early access: iOS 17 public beta version

For the enthusiastic individuals eager to experience iOS 17 ahead of its official launch, the public beta version is currently accessible. Furthermore, if you are contemplating an upgrade to a more contemporary iPhone model, peruse our comprehensive list of recommended devices.

iOS 17 compatibility guide: will your iPhone make the cut?

Apple has confirmed that the following iPhone models will seamlessly integrate with iOS 17 upon its highly anticipated release this year:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation and subsequent models)

iPhone 14 (including the Plus variant)

iPhone 14 Pro

Exclusion from compatibility: what if your iPhone Is not on the list?

For those whose iPhones fail to align with the aforementioned compatibility roster, iOS 17 will not be supported. Consequently, you will not receive a notification prompting the download and installation of the latest software iteration.

Importantly, if you currently own an iPhone X or an earlier model, iOS 16 will continue to be the most recent software version accessible for your device.

Stay informed: additional WWDC insights

Furthermore, anticipate a steady stream of new features set to enhance WatchOS throughout the course of the year. With Apple’s unwavering commitment to innovation, the tech landscape promises an exciting journey ahead.