US dollar records highest rate in history

American currency thrashes previous records, shows increase by Rs8 to trade at Rs312
Rizwan Alam Aug 22, 2023
Photo: file

The US dollar has reached its highest level in history in Pakistan’s open market.

On Tuesday morning, the American currency thrashed all previous records and recorded an increase in value by Rs8 to trade at Rs312.

In just one day, the currency reached its highest level in history.

Moreover, in the interbank market, the greenback gained Rs1.87 on Tuesday afternoon, and is being currently traded at Rs299.

On the other hand, the British pound is being traded in the interbank market for Rs378.16, the euro for Rs323.46, the UAE dirham Rs80.9, Saudi riyal Rs79.22, Australian dollar Rs190.17, and Canadian dollar Rs219.56, as per the forex rates updated by forex.pk.

