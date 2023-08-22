Sling operation underway to rescue stranded people in Battagram chairlift

Sling operation is underway to rescue eight people, including seven students and one teacher who were stranded midair due to a cable malfunction on a chairlift that traverses over a river in the Allai Jhangray Pashto area on Tuesday.

At least two Pak Army helicopters reached the site to rescue the stranded students and teacher. Initially, they conducted a recce of the location before commencing the rescue operation.

The rescue operation is currently in progress.

The experts say that this is a highly dangerous operation as it is unbalanced, and the air pressure from the helicopter could potentially cause the lift to break.

Sources stated that an army soldier delivered water, food, and heart-regulating medicines to the people via helicopter. As per the second plan, the children will be rescued individually.

The news of the cable car breakdown was reported early in the morning when local residents reported it. Footage showed a cable car stuck in midair and people gathered in the area to see the cable car.

Stranded teacher’s appeal

While speaking to Samaa TV, Gul Nawaz, the teacher who was stranded in the chairlift along with the students, made an appeal to the administration for an immediate rescue operation.

He said the condition of the children is critical, with ages ranging from 10 to 15 years, and one child has become unconscious out of fear.

Nawaz further stated that the chairlift typically carries a heavier load, and it is unusual for the lift to be occupied by only a few people.

PM directs immediate rescue operation

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the immediate rescue of eight persons trapped in a chairlift in the Pashto area in Battagram.

In a tweet, the premier said, “The chairlift accident in Battagram, KP is really alarming. I have directed the NDMA, PDMA and district authorities to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the 8 people stuck in the chairlift.”

He also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided coordination support to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rescue eight persons including children and teacher Gul Nawaz, stuck at a height of 900 feet in a chairlift due to a breakage of its cable in Battagram.

According to a press release issued by the NDMA, Army helicopter has been dispatched for rescue operation.

Safety audit has been asked from all Provincial Disaster Management Authorities by the NDMA on tourist infrastructure in their respective areas.

A rescue operation would be carried out in a “very careful and deliberate manner” after making make an aerial reconnaissance, said a statement from the government.

Moreover, an expert team from Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) has been dispatched to evacuate stranded people.

Earlier, Syed Hammad Haider, a senior official from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, stated that the cable car was suspended at an altitude of approximately 1,000 to 1,200 feet from the ground.

He expressed, “We have made a request to the KP government for the provision of a helicopter, as conducting relief operations without helicopter assistance is not feasible.”

Rescue 1122 teams are working to create net ropes to cover ground

Bilal Faizi, the spokesperson for 1122, told Samaa TV that two ropes of the chairlift have broken, leaving the chairlift suspended at a height of 2000 feet. He also noted that 1122 has successfully conducted similar rescue operations in the past.

The primary objective is to ensure the safe evacuation of the individuals. Meanwhile, the Rescue 1122 teams are working to create a net using ropes to cover the ground area.

More to follow…