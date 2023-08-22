Zindagi Tamasha review; overrated or worth the hype?

“Zindagi Tamasha,” or “Circus of Life” in English, directed by Sarmad Khoosat, is a Pakistani drama film that has been a subject of controversy and acclaim.

This thought-provoking cinematic journey takes the audience through the life of an elderly, devout Muslim named Rahat, played brilliantly by Arif Hassan, and his journey of self-discovery amidst a conservative society.

Certainly, the film’s setting in Lahore and its cinematography contribute significantly to the overall impact of “Zindagi Tamasha.”

Lahore, with its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscape, serves as a vibrant backdrop for the story’s exploration of faith, identity, and societal norms. The city’s bustling streets, historic landmarks, and intimate neighborhoods become an integral part of the film’s narrative, providing a sense of place and authenticity.

The cinematography in “Zindagi Tamasha” is indeed noteworthy.

The film’s visual aesthetics, captured by the talented cinematographer, create a compelling atmosphere that complements the story.

The camera work skillfully captures the nuances of Lahore, from its bustling markets to its tranquil residential areas, allowing the audience to immerse themselves fully in the film’s world.

Overall, the combination of Lahore’s rich cultural tapestry and the film’s exceptional cinematography enhances the viewer’s experience, making “Zindagi Tamasha” a visually captivating and culturally resonant cinematic journey.

“Zindagi Tamasha” is a remarkable Pakistani film that, despite its rocky path to release, stands as a poignant exploration of faith, identity, and societal norms.

It’s a thought-provoking journey that showcases the emotional depth of its characters and the challenges faced by individuals in conservative societies.

Sarmad Khoosat’s direction, coupled with outstanding performances, makes this film a must-watch for those who appreciate cinema’s ability to shed light on important social issues.

A peculiar introduction

Sarmad Khoosat’s YouTube message preceding the film’s upload is a plea for the public to witness his artistic work.

Sarmad emphasized that the film was a labor of love, brought to life without relying on external funding or corporate support. He stressed the significance of a genuine cinematic experience, crafted with immense sensitivity and dedication.

What’s intriguing, however, is the presence of three pre-pandemic censor board certificates, raising questions about the necessity of such pre-emptive censorship.

Plot and characters

The story revolves around Rahat, a man who leads a quiet life, caring for his bedridden wife and dedicating himself to his faith. His inadvertent dance performance at a wedding, captured on video and shared on social media, sets off a series of events that disrupt his peaceful existence.

The film delves into the challenges Rahat faces in a strict Muslim society and his quest to understand his own identity in a world that seems to misunderstand him.

The film’s cast, including Arif Hassan as Rahat, Samiya Mumtaz as Farkhanda, Eman Suleman as Sadaf, and Ali Kureshi as Danish, delivers stellar performances that breathe life into their characters.

Their portrayal of complex emotions and relationships is nothing short of exceptional.

Exploring hypocrisy

One prominent theme in ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ is the hypocrisy prevalent in society. The film portrays characters who mock and demean trans and intersex individuals for their chosen professions and perceived “vulgar” activities.

Rahat Khwaja, while occasionally showing sympathy, is not exempt from this behavior when trans/intersex individuals gatecrash a wedding. This practice, common in Punjabi weddings, is often a source of income for these marginalized individuals, highlighting the lack of opportunities available to them.

Societal conformity and gender roles

The film delves into the idea of societal constraints that force individuals into predefined roles. While these constraints are more overt for women, men are also confined to specific roles. The expression of joy and freedom is particularly limited for women, and even then, it is restricted to private gatherings and specific settings.

For men, society permits only subtle and restrained expressions. Rahat Khwaja’s passion for dancing traces back to his childhood, marred by his father’s harsh punishment for engaging in this supposedly sinful act.

The film demonstrates how even innocent childhood behaviors are stifled by societal norms.

Conformity vs. Individuality

‘Zindagi Tamasha’ ultimately challenges the notion of conformity versus individuality. It highlights the struggle between embracing one’s uniqueness and fulfilling responsibilities towards loved ones, even if that means tolerating them.

The film underscores the universal truth that individuals are constantly pressured to conform to collective expectations, and the tension between personal identity and societal roles is a central theme.

Controversy and censorship

The film faced significant controversy and censorship in Pakistan.

The Central Film Censor Board’s request for a review by the Council of Islamic Ideology led to the film’s initial postponement. Widespread protests by the political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) further delayed its release.

Accusations of blasphemy and objections to the film’s content caused a storm of controversy, even leading to the suspension of its teaser from YouTube.

However, the controversy surrounding the film is a testament to its powerful narrative and its willingness to tackle challenging social issues. It highlights the importance of freedom of expression in art and cinema.

Awards and recognition

Despite its tumultuous journey to release, “Zindagi Tamasha” received well-deserved recognition. It was selected as Pakistan’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, although it was not nominated.

The film received the Kim Ji-Seok Award at the Busan International Film Festival and won four awards at the 6th Asian World Film Festival, including Best Film and Best Actor for Arif Hassan.