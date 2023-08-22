30 million jobs, mainly women’s, could be replaced by AI, report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to reshape the job landscape, posing a potential threat to over 30 million jobs, as outlined in a groundbreaking report from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Gender disparities in AI iob displacement

In a significant revelation, the ILO’s recent study underscores the looming impact of AI on job roles, affecting around 21 million positions occupied by women and approximately 9 million roles held by men. This seismic shift, unveiled on Monday, elucidates mounting concerns across diverse industries regarding the encroachment of AI on employment.

A striking dimension of the research is the gender-based bias inherent in the displacement phenomenon. Women, in particular, face a disproportionately greater jeopardy, with over double the likelihood of job loss compared to men. This gender disparity is discernibly apparent in the report’s findings.

Gender disparities and automation risk

Within higher-income economies, the spectre of automation looms over 7.8% of women’s jobs, accounting for a staggering 21 million opportunities. Conversely, the corresponding figure for men is 2.9%, representing approximately 9 million roles. Evidently, the report underscores the asymmetry in the vulnerability of jobs between genders in the face of advancing automation.

Industries most vulnerable to AI disruption

Amongst the various job categories under scrutiny, administrative and clerical roles are conspicuously susceptible to the transformative influence of AI. A substantial 25% of tasks executed by clerical staff are positioned in the high-risk bracket for generative AI-driven automation. Moreover, an additional 58% of their responsibilities exhibit a moderate level of exposure to this burgeoning technology.

The report singles out specific occupational designations such as typists, travel consultants, scribes, contact center information clerks, bank tellers, and survey and market research interviewers as particularly susceptible to automation’s encroachment in the foreseeable future.

AI’s broader impact and job quality

Nonetheless, a broader interpretation derived from the study suggests that the majority of tasks performed by workers do not face a significant risk of automation. For instance, a mere 4% of tasks within the domain of service and sales are deemed to be highly vulnerable to generative AI, while an additional 18% exhibit a moderate level of susceptibility. The research posits that AI’s principal influence on employment will likely manifest as transformations in job quality, primarily centred on work intensity and autonomy.

GPT-4’s prognostication and job automation

Leveraging the predictive capabilities of GPT-4, a substantial language model akin to the foundational technology of ChatGPT, the research offers insights into the plausible automation trajectories of diverse job profiles.

Socioeconomic implications and AI diffusion management

The authors of the report emphasise the pivotal role of effectively managing the diffusion of AI in delineating its socioeconomic ramifications. They underscore the potential magnitude of repercussions for the affected workforce.

This study adds a notable contribution to previous inquiries investigating the disruptive potential of AI on employment. A July study conducted by McKinsey indicated that generative AI might prove advantageous for white-collar positions, rather than an outright substitution. In contrast, a March report by Goldman Sachs identified administrative personnel as particularly susceptible to the perturbations brought about by this technology.