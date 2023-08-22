Pakistan gears up for more monsoon rains from tomorrow

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a series of monsoon rains across the country, starting from tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to the latest weather advisory released by the Met Office, moderate monsoon currents originating from the Arabian Sea are anticipated to reach the upper regions of the country starting from the evening/night of August 22. Additionally, a westerly wave is projected to enter these areas on August 23.

Under the influence of these systems, rains, and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad.

The forecast indicates that heavy showers are expected to occur in various areas between August 23 and August 27, with intermittent breaks. The period from August 24 to August 26 is projected to bring heavy showers to regions such as Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, and Bhakkar.

Further thundershowers are expected between August 25 and August 26 in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, and Khuzdar.

The Met Office has issued warnings about the potential impacts of these rains, including the possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Lahore from August 23 to August 26. Landslides are also a concern in vulnerable areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

Residents and authorities are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions in response to the expected weather conditions.