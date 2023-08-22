Rangers arrest 6 Indian ‘smugglers’ in Pakistani territory

Pakistan Rangers have thwarted a major smuggling attempt by India, as the personnel deployed along the international border with India apprehended six Indian nationals inside Pakistani territory between July 29 and August 3.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the suspected smugglers/criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan.

It said that it was surprising that these suspects could cross the heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

“It shows likely complicity of BSF troops in narco and weapons smuggling. In addition, it is also surprising that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens,” the ISPR added.

Four of these smugglers, including Gurmeej, Shinder Singh, Juginder Singh and Vishal belonged to Ferozpur, while Rattan Pal Singh belonged to Jalandhar and Garvender Singh is from Ludhiana.

These smugglers will be dealt with as per the law for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities.