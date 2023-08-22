Female teacher turns trash into treasure, embarks on entrepreneurial journey

In a remarkable transformation of passion and purpose, Nadia Qureshi, a dedicated female teacher from Peshawar, has embarked on a pioneering entrepreneurial journey by turning “trash into treasure”.

Her innovative approach to upcycling household waste is not only reducing environmental impact but also creating opportunities for economic empowerment within her community.

In a world grappling with the urgent need to address climate change and revitalize economies, the story of Nadia Qureshi, a dedicated teacher turned innovative entrepreneur, shines as a beacon of hope.

Hailing from the bustling city of Peshawar, Nadia’s mission is as simple as it is transformative: to convert household waste into stunning decorative items while empowering women along the way.

“People underestimate the potential of what they consider waste,” Nadia explains. “Through simple techniques and a bit of imagination, we can turn trash into valuable art”.

“I believe that every small action counts,” Nadia states. “By making environmentally responsible choices, we can collectively make a significant impact on our planet”.

“My goal is not only to create beautiful art but also to empower women to realize their potential,” Nadia explains. “When women are financially empowered, they can contribute significantly to their families and communities.”

With a background in teaching, she was well aware of the urgent need to address the global waste crisis.

Motivated by a desire to make a tangible impact, Nadia began to experiment with turning everyday household waste items into beautiful and functional pieces of art. What started as a personal passion project soon blossomed into a full-fledged eco-friendly business venture.

Nadia’s creative journey involves repurposing a wide range of items often considered waste, such as plastic bottles, newspapers, cardboard, and discarded electronics.

Recognizing the challenges faced by many in her community, she has made it a mission to offer training and employment opportunities to local women.

Her workshop has become a hub for skill development and economic independence. By teaching women the art of upcycling, she is not only fostering creativity but also providing them with a source of income, which can be pivotal in their families’ financial well-being.