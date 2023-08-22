Chaudhry Sugar Mills case quashed against Maryam Nawaz as NAB withdraws appeal

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday disposed of NAB’s appeal against PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial heard the case today.

During the hearing, NAB submitted its written statement, asserting that due to the NAB amendment, jurisdiction over this case no longer exists.

In response, the CJP remarked that the application was dismissed based on the withdrawal of the appeal.

The NAB prosecutor suggested that instead of using “dismissal,” the order sheet should state “disposed of.”

Subsequently, the court resolved the matter by acknowledging the appeal withdrawal.

The case

The Sharif family had been accused of using Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.