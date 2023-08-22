Asad Umar denies being arrested, gets bail in cipher case

A local court of Islamabad has approved the pre-arrest bail of PTI leader Asad Umar in the cipher case till August 29.

Meanwhile, Asad denied he was ever arrested by the FIA in the case.

The pre-arrest bail was granted to the former minister by the special court set up to hear cases under the Official Secrets Act.

The court also ordered Asad Umar to submit a surety bond of Rs100,000.

He had filed the bail application through his lawyers. The lawyers said their client was willing to join the investigation, therefore he should be granted bail.

The bail plea maintained that the cipher case against Asad Umar was instituted on political grounds.

Also Read: PTI leader Asad Umar ‘arrested’ in cipher case

It further claimed that the case was filed to harass and blackmail the PTI leader.

The cipher case is baseless and the provisions mentioned in the case are invalid, the plea said.

Earlier, talking to the media, Asad Umar rejected the reports in the media that he had been arrested.

He said he had not been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), adding that he had come to the court to file for a pre-arrest bail in the cipher case.

The PTI leader further said that he has appeared before the FIA twice in the investigation into the cipher case.

On Sunday, the PTI had claimed that the former federal minister had been arrested in Islamabad.

As per claims of the PTI’s legal team, Asad was arrested over an FIR registered on the misplacement of a US cipher.

A day before, his fellow party leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also arrested in the same case.

Asad Umar had been arrested earlier in May also from the Islamabad High Court.

Sources in the administration had said that he was taken into custody by the police over threats of disturbing peace. He was taken into custody under Section 3 of the MPO.

Asad’s arrest had come a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been arrested from the Judicial Complex, and later the party’s Sindh leader Ali Zaidi was also arrested in Karachi.