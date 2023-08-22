Nawaz, Shehbaz discuss elder Sharif’s return to Pakistan, elections in London meeting

The meeting between PML-N leaders and brothers, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, in London mutually agreed to form a committee to deal with the legal matters regarding the party supremo’s return to Pakistan.

The two former premiers met in the British capital as Shehbaz flew over just days after his government completed its tenure.

According to sources, a high-level meeting of the party has been called for consultations on the formation of the committee to prepare the grounds for Nawaz’s return back home.

The meeting also decided to contact other parties regarding a delay in the general elections, the sources said.

They added that it was also agreed in the meeting that Nawaz Sharif will be the PML-N’s candidate for the prime minister’s slot in the upcoming elections.

PML-N leaders in Pakistan will participate in the important meeting virtually, the sources said further.

The meeting between Nawaz and Shehbaz last for about two hours at their Avenfield Apartments.

They also held detail discussions on the country’s political situation and general elections.

Nawaz and Shehbaz’s sons Suleman Shehbaz and Hassan Nawaz were also present in the meeting.

On August 20, the PML-N president left for London on a foreign airlines flight. The former premier reached the British capital via Doha. He was accompanied by his younger son, Suleman Shehbaz.

Earlier, in a message on X (formerly Twitter), PML-N Information Secretary and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that Shehbaz Sharif will leave Lahore for London on Sunday.