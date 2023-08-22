Watch Live
Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail extended in PML-N office arson case

ATC allows him to remain free until September 2
Arshad Ali Aug 22, 2023
An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has extended Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail in two cases, including a case of arson at the PML-N office, until September 2.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar presided over the hearing, which revolved around Chaudhry’s bail application.

During the proceedings, Judge Buttar granted an extension of Chaudhry’s interim bail, allowing him to remain free until September 2.

Fawad Chaudhry had filed for interim bail in 2 cases at Model Town police station.

