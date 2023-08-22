Pakistan’s probable 12-man squad for 1st ODI against Afghanistan

The Pakistan national cricket team expected to field three fast bowlers and two spinners against Afghanistan for the first ODI.

Sources divulged on Tuesday that Pakistan shortlisted 12-man squad for first ODI against Afghanistan as captain and coaching staff completed the meeting in this regard.

Captain Babar Azam, Imamul Haq, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan will be the part of playing XI.

Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmad, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi will also be the part of playing XI.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz will also be the part of shortlisted 12-man squad.

The national team likely to field three fast bowlers and two spinners against Afghanistan.

One player between Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz to be finalised in the morning based on conditions.

Usama Mir more likely to get a chance in the first ODI against Afghanistan

The first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be played today in Hambantota.