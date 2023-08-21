Shahid Afridi smashes 37 runs against Gautam Gambhir’s team

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former skipper Shahid Afridi, also known as the “Boom Boom Afridi” for his aggressive batting style, smashed 37 runs off just 12 balls in the US Masters 10 League for New York Warriors.

Shahid Afridi was playing against former Indian Test cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s team New Jersey Triton’s, as they batted first and scored 84 runs in just five overs.

The Triton’s side also had Rudra Pratap Singh and Liam Plunkett, former International bowlers.

Shahid Afridi came to bat after the dismissal of Richard Levi and Tillakaratne Dilshan but showed some amazing batting skills.

The former captain of Pakistan has been entertaining cricket fans with his batting skills for almost three decades now.

He had first impressed in 1996, when he smashed the fastest ODI century off just 37 balls against Sri Lanka, who were world champions at that time.

Unfortunately for his team, he could not bowl and his team was unable to defend the big total.