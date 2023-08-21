CCTV footage: Jaranwala tragedy takes a new turn

Another main suspect involved in the Jaranwala tragedy has been arrested by the police as police arrested another prime accused named Robert Charles with the help of CCTV.

Police sources said Robert Charles turned out to be the chairman of a foreign NGO.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar paid a one-day visit to Jaranwala today (Monday) to express solidarity with the Christian community.

The caretaker prime minister visited the burnt churches and met with survivors to convey his support.

Following this, Kakar distributed the compensation amount to those who were affected by the incident.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and federal ministers accompanied the PM.

Furthermore, the inspector general (IG) will provide investigative updates regarding the individuals involved in the incident.