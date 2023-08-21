Mortal Kombat 1 to bring back classic characters

The original Mortal Kombat video game was released in 1992 and quickly became a cult classic.

The game was known for its graphic violence and over-the-top fatalities, which made it a hit with gamers of all ages.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for a remake of the original Mortal Kombat game. In 2023, NetherRealm Studios announced that they would be working on a remake of the game.

The remake is set to be released on September 19 and will feature updated graphics and gameplay.

Fans of the original Mortal Kombat game are eagerly awaiting the release of the remake. They are hoping that the remake will do justice to the original game and bring back the same level of excitement and fun.

The remake is being developed using Unreal Engine 4, which is one of the most powerful game engines available.

This will allow the developers to create stunning graphics that are faithful to the original game. The gameplay is also being updated to make it more fluid and responsive.

The remake is set to include all of the characters from the original game, as well as some new characters. The developers have also said that they will be adding new fatalities to the game.