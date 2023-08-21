Domki vows holding talks with disgruntled elements per state policy

Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki vowed to hold talks with disgruntled elements as per state policy.

He also announced that more ministers will take oath.

Speaking to the media after the swearing-in ceremony of the caretaker provincial ministers at Governor House Quetta, he said that five caretaker ministers took oath today and more ministers and advisers will also be part of the provincial cabinet.

He said that peace and harmony in Balochistan is the first priority.

“We will work hard for the upcoming elections and ensure fair and transparent elections’ and our task is only to conduct clean and transparent elections,” he said.

Domki said there are no differences among caretaker government as his government was no political government.