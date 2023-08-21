Over 500 games are Buy 1, Get 1 free at Amazon

Amazon is having a buy one, get one free game sale on Switch, PS5, and Xbox games.

The sale includes hundreds of titles, from recent releases like Elden Ring and Street Fighter 6 to older classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Grand Theft Auto V.

To get the deal, just add two eligible games to your cart and the B1G1 offer will be applied at checkout. The cheaper of the two games will be free.

Here are some of the highlights of the sale:

Atelier Ryza 3 – $60

Atomic Heart – $56 ($70)

Back 4 Blood – $30 ($60)

Elden Ring – $45 ($60)

Forspoken – $45 ($70)

Isonzo: Deluxe Edition – $21 ($40)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero – $50

Like a Dragon: Ishin – $37 ($60)

Lost Judgment – $60

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $20

Octopath Traveler 2 – $45 ($60)

Outriders – $30

A Plague Tale: Requiem – $46 ($60)

PGA Tour 2K23 – $25

The Quarry – $25 ($30)

Scarlet Nexus – $17

Sonic Frontiers – $38 ($60)

Soul Hacker 2 – $55 ($60)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – $33 ($40)

Street Fighter 6: Deluxe – $70 ($85)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $20

The sale ends at an unknown date, so don’t miss out on your chance to stock up on some great games for cheap.