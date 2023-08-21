Grand Theft Auto VI release date LEAKED

Grand Theft Auto VI video game has millions of fans across the world who have been patiently awaiting news from parent company—Rockstar Games—on its upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI release date.

If you are following the GTA fever since the biggening, you would have known Rockstar Games announced back in February 2022 that it was working on GTA VI, we’ve heard nothing since.

But, we have now a potential GTA 6 launch window between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

Amid all the rumours, Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick, dropped a teasing hint during a chat with Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC).

2025 banner year

Smartly skipping the question about anything directly about GTA 6’s launch, the CEO eluded by highlighting 2025 as a ‘banner year’ for their game releases.

He stressed, “Although we don’t disclose specific release dates, we have a strong slate planned for fiscal ’25. We anticipate net bookings around $8 billion and a surge in adjusted cash flow. Exciting times are ahead, with major launches expected across our brands, and Zengo is definitely on our radar.”

Also, on Reddit, a user asked do you think that the GTA 6 trailer will break the YouTube world record for views in 24 hours?

He said currently, this record is held by MrBeast, with his latest video. But I genuinly do wonder if this will be broken by the trailer, since this is the most anticipated game so far.

One user commented, “Not even close. Gta v trailer has like 90 million after 11 years. Now sure that’s ages ago and the internet is way bigger and all that, but I highly doubt gta 6 will break mrbeast records, he just has waaaay too big of a following.

The most viewed video game trailer is subway surfers with over 170 million views on the most viewed trailer. Gta 6 won’t beat that in 24 hours. I’d loved to be proven wrong though :p.“

