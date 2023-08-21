Aisha Khan’s adorable clicks with daughter Mahnoor

Former Pakistani actress Aisha Khan now goes by the name Aisha Uqbah Malik after getting married to Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik.

The couple have two kids together, daughter Mahnoor Malik and son Nael Malik.

Taking to Instagram the “Mann Mayal” star shared some wholesome clicks of outfit twinning with her elder daughter Mahnoor Malik. Mahnoor was seen holding Pakistani flags, showing patriotism on the 76th independence day of their beloved homeland.

Aisha wrote an illuminating caption saying, “14th August came a little late for us this year, Hope you all had a great one and Thank you to @everthine_official for making us these pretty outfits for independence day!”

The delightful mother-daughter duo adorned a green gold outfit with a huge motif on the front left of it, with a shining belt around it.

Aisha U Malik is regularly seen sharing her magical family life with her loving husband and sweet children. The family shares an immensely loved bond where they celebrate every occasion together with joy and elation.

The “Khuda Mera Bhi Hai” actress got married in April 2018, to Major Uqbah Malik in a graceful and majestic ceremony. Aisha left her shining acting career as soon as she stepped into another phase of her life.