Babar Azam reveals which is his second home country

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam revealed in the press conference on Monday that Sri Lanka is like his second home now, as he played the Test series and then Lanka Premier League (LPL) in the island.

Babar Azam was talking one day before the ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan started in Hambantota.

He said that he could only go to his home in Lahore for few days, as he returned to Sri Lanka to play the league.

The skipper has a great record in Sri Lanka, as he scored a century in Test match last year and was second highest scorer in LPL this season.

He also scored his 10th T20 century while playing for Colombo Strikers in LPL this season. Although he could not help his team win the title, but still he was loved by the fans, as many of them especially came to see his batting.

Babar Azam will return to Pakistan for few days after the series against Afghanistan, but then again he will go to Sri Lanka to play the Asia Cup matches.