Taliban unbans girls’ education, unveils plan

Afghanistan Ministry of Higher Education committee said they are working on a plan to reopen universities for girls.

The committee members in a press conference of annual reporting of ministry held on Monday Kabul and it will share it with the public if plan finalized. Deputy minister of Higher Education Lutfullah Khairkhwa said that the finalization time for the plan is not clear.

Ministry of Higher Education said it has started 3 Ph.D. programs and 15 master’s programs, and now there are 9 Ph.D. programs and 40 master’s programs in Afghanistan in the last year.

118,000 new students

According to Tolonews, Khairkhwa gave statistics that 118,000 new students were admitted to universities in the last year and over 400,000 students are studying in the country’s universities.

250 professors left Afghanistan

Higher Education deputy minister said that about 200 to 250 professors from various universities have left the country.

Also, 658 religious scholars have been recruited to teach Islamic subjects in universities, and around 90 scholars have been invited to specialized Islamic programs.

1 million new students in schools

According to the Ministry of Education, in the past year over 1 million new students were registered in schools, of which “more than 500,000 of them are girls,” presumably referring to girls under grade 7. A total of 10,189,634 students, including more than 4 million girls, are registered with them.

According to the ministry, there are 18,010 schools in Afghanistan now.