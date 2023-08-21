Watch Live
Afghanistan skipper presents special gifts to Babar, Rizwan, Shadab

Pakistan and Afghanistan's series trophy was also unveiled in Hambantota
Huzaifa Khan | Sports Aug 21, 2023
PHOTO: ACB Media/Twitter
Pakistan and Afghanistan’s series trophy was unveiled on Monday in a very friendly atmosphere in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, as Afghanistan’s skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi presented Afghanistan’s traditional dress to the counterpart Babar Azam.

The beautiful trophy was unveiled by both captains, as the trophy also represented Afghanistan’s culture.

The trophy was made by marble, wood and gemstones, which were made in Afghanistan and showcased their history.

On the other hand, Hashmatullah Shahidi also presented Afghanistan’s traditional dress to Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan.

Pakistani players thanked Hashmatullah Shahidi and Afghanistan team management for their kind gesture.

The beautiful gesture of Afghanistan skipper was loved by the netizens as well, who said that there should be peace, friendship and love between both neighbours and cricket teams.

