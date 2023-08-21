Watch Live
Pakistan

ECP gives green light to caretaker govts to ink foreign agreements

Caretaker govts warned against influencing elections
Samaa Web Desk Aug 21, 2023
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday allowed the caretaker governments to ink the foreign agreements.

“The caretaker governments can enter into bilateral and multilateral agreements related to ongoing projects,” the ECP said in a statement.

According to the ECP, “The caretaker governments can make decisions under the Public-Private Partnership Authority Act 2017 and agreements can be made under the Trade Transactions Act and Privatisation Commission Ordinance”.

The ECP warned the caretaker governments against influencing the elections.     

