Lifestyle » Fashion

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s stylish ‘date night’

Fashion icons step out in coordinated all-black ensembles
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 21, 2023
A rendezvous between Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner is bound to be a fashion spectacle, and their recent outing was no exception.

The longtime friends donned matching all-black outfits for a “date night” at the renowned celebrity hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, in Los Angeles. Kendall Jenner shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, featuring both her and Hailey Bieber showcasing their sleek ensembles.

Jenner wore a black fitted dress with sheer sleeves and a high neckline, revealing a black cami slip underneath. Her sophisticated updo was complemented by loose waves at the front. Hoop earrings and a deep nude lip added finishing touches to her look.

Hailey Bieber opted for a strapless black fitted dress, featuring a plunging neckline. She paired her outfit with a shiny black handbag and styled her hair in an elegant updo. Chunky gold earrings added a touch of glam to her ensemble. Bieber also gave followers a close-up of her “strawberry makeup” look, showcasing heavy pink blush, faux freckles, smokey pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lips.

Jenner’s night out with Bieber followed her attendance at a party for her liquor brand, where she sported a daring see-through ensemble.

The Calvin Klein ambassador donned a sheer nude pink one-shoulder dress with a green mesh overlay. As Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner continue to make waves in the fashion and entertainment scene, their coordinated style choices and trendsetting looks capture the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

