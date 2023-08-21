Moomal Khalid flaunts her beauty in car selfies

Popular actress Moomal Khalid, who is known for versatility in acting, knows the art of leaving her fans crazy with the jaw-dropping content.

Taking to Instagram, the “Meray Humnasheen” star, shared a two stunning pictures in which she is seen flaunting her beauty in the car selfies.

She is putting up a blackish top. The way she flashes her infectious smile, it takes the clicks to another level.

Fans went on to praise the starlet by dropping plenty of applauding comments and emoticons in the comments box.

One of the users wrote, “Cute.” Another of the users penned, “Beautiful”.

The ‘Natak’ has recently grossed over 388,000 followers on her Instagram account.