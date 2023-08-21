Salman Khan’s return to ‘Tere Naam’ bald look ignites fan frenzy

Superstar Salman Khan’s recent appearance in his iconic “Tere Naam” bald look has ignited a wave of excitement among fans.

The beloved actor, renowned for his signature style, was captured in the new bald avatar outside the popular Mumbai restaurant, surrounded by his security detail. Dressed in his classic all-black attire, Salman Khan exuded his trademark charisma, which instantly prompted an outpouring of reactions from his ardent supporters.

Social media platforms were abuzz with fans sharing humorous responses and celebrating the actor’s nostalgic appearance. “Loading Tere Naam 2,” one fan playfully remarked, hinting at the possibility of a sequel.

Another fan humorously speculated, “Bhai is promoting Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan,” adding a touch of playful rivalry. A third admirer expressed their delight, stating, “We’re back in the old classic cinema with this charismatic look and fiery masculine charisma from Sultan of Hearts Salman Khan.”

Amidst the excitement surrounding his look, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated movie, “Tiger 3.” The third installment in the successful Tiger franchise, the film stars Katrina Kaif reprising her role as ISI agent Zoya.

The movie has garnered additional attention due to Shah Rukh Khan’s explosive cameo in his Pathaan avatar, making for a thrilling on-screen collaboration. With Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, and directed by Maneesh Sharma of “Fan” fame, the Diwali release of “Tiger 3” is poised to be a cinematic spectacle fans are eagerly awaiting.