The Eiffel Tower has been one such tourist destination which is on every tourist’s secret book visiting France. The symbol of love has so much to offer for tourists. The travelers visit with high expectations the iconic architectural tower that has become the top tourist destination in France and lists among top European tourist destinations.

Following are the 10 hacks, that could enhance your experience at Eiffel Tower:

Climb Eiffel Tower for a better experience

Climb up the Eiffel Tower for a breathtaking panoramic view of Paris. The trip advisors suggest small groups of 20 or less to climb to the 2nd level of this iconic stunning site. There are dozens of tour guides which you can book to listen to stories about the controversial construction

Book tickets in advance

The tour guides advised tourists to book tickets for France’ iconic architectural wonder of France. There are multiple official and well reputed tour guides which you can book.

Carry minimal belongings

The Parisians on social media platforms shared million-dollar tip for coming tourists while visiting the Eiffel Tower. The locals asked tourists to carry minimal belongings.

Don’t rush

Spend about two to three hours exploring every floor, going to the beautiful and scenic view restaurants, and strolling through the souvenir store and other shops.

Take the stairs to save time

The local tour guides recommend If you have the energy, to take the stairs and enjoying the view along the way

Check the weather

It is advised that you wear comfortable clothes and sturdy footwear along with carrying a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen lotion, to protect yourself from the heat and yes umbrella if you touring the iconic tower in rainy weather. Also, plan your tour keeping in view of the heatwave.

Download the app

You can also download the Eiffel Tower app, which allows you to explore the tower on your own with the help of an hour-long audio tour comes in four languages—French, English, Spanish, and Chinese.

Book a guided tour

You should book a guided tour which grants you access to all the floors.

Plan a picnic

Eiffel Tower is not just an iconic place to visit, see and take snaps, but you perfect recipe for Parish trip to plan your Eiffel Tower trip with a holding a mini picnic to cherish your memories. Grab some bread, cheese, , and other Parisian delicacies from nearby shops before reaching Eiffel Tower

Book a lunch or dinner

As restaurants have separate entry points, so booking your dining experience would also allow you to bypass the long queues.