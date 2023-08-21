Ducky Bhai flexes with another life achievement

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai has finally acquired his dream car: a 2023 model year vehicle with a price tag of Rs50 million.

Ducky Bhai has over 5.3 million subscribers on YouTube and over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

In a vlog posted to his YouTube channel, he shared his excitement about the new car and thanked his fans for their support.

He said that he had always dreamed of owning a luxury car, and that he was grateful to his followers for helping him make his dream a reality.

Ducky Bhai also emphasized the importance of hard work and perseverance.

He said that he had worked hard to achieve his success, and that he encouraged his fans to do the same.

He said that anything was possible if you set your mind to it and worked hard.