Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Movies

Saba Qamar looks royalty in off-white ethnic wear

Saba Qamar amasses over 5.7m followers on Instagram
Samaa Web Desk Aug 21, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

Renowned actress Saba Qamar needs no introduction as she has already stole the spotlight and now mesmerising her fans in no time.

Taking to Instagram, the “Lahore Se Aagey” star is seen putting up an off-white ethnic attire to amaze her fans in no time.

Instead of opting for the lengthy description for the post, Saba picked up the infinity symbol for the caption.

Her dedicated fans were desperate to pen the feedback by dropping plenty of applauding comments and emoticons in the comments section.

In the comments section, one of the followers penned, “Masha-Allah”. Another of the fans praised the starlet by dropping the fiery emoticons.

On the Instagram handle, Saba Qamar has amassed over 5.7 million followers.

Entertainment

Pakistan

Instagram

lifestyle

Saba Qamar

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular