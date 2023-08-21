Saba Qamar looks royalty in off-white ethnic wear

Renowned actress Saba Qamar needs no introduction as she has already stole the spotlight and now mesmerising her fans in no time.

Taking to Instagram, the “Lahore Se Aagey” star is seen putting up an off-white ethnic attire to amaze her fans in no time.

View this post on Instagram

Instead of opting for the lengthy description for the post, Saba picked up the infinity symbol for the caption.

Her dedicated fans were desperate to pen the feedback by dropping plenty of applauding comments and emoticons in the comments section.

In the comments section, one of the followers penned, “Masha-Allah”. Another of the fans praised the starlet by dropping the fiery emoticons.

On the Instagram handle, Saba Qamar has amassed over 5.7 million followers.