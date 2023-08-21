Speedrunning event raises record money for Malala Fund

The all-women summer speed running event Flame Fatales concluded on August 20 after a week of exciting runs from over 60 games.

Organized by GDQ’s Frame Fatales community, Flame Fatales – and its winter sister event Frost Fatales - raised more than $110,835 for Malala Fund, a non-profit that works to secure free, safe, and quality education for girls around the world.

This year’s event featured a variety of games, including Stardew Valley, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Final Fantasy X, Octopath Traveler II, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, a three-player run of PlateUp!, and Resident Evil Village.

Fans can catch videos of all the runs on Games Done Quick’s official YouTube channel.

The Flame Fatales event is a celebration of the women and nonbinary gamers of the speed running community.

It is also an opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause. Malala Fund is working to ensure that all girls have access to education, regardless of their gender, race, or socioeconomic status.

The success of Flame Fatales 2023 is a testament to the power of gaming to bring people together.

The event raised more money than ever before, and it helped to raise awareness of the importance of education for girls.