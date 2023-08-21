BCCI rejects request about Pakistan’s schedule change

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rejected Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) demand to change the schedule of Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s match on 10 October in Hyderabad.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s match was earlier scheduled to be played on 12 October in Hyderabad, but it was moved to 10 October, as Pakistan’s match against India was moved to 14 October.

But now HCA had expressed their reservation and said that there could be a security and management issue, as Hyderabad would have to host matches on back to back days now.

Hyderabad is also going to host South Africa and Netherlands’ match on 9 October, only one day before Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s game.

According to Indian media, BCCI and ICC had already changed the schedule of nine matches few days back and did not want to change it again.

Pakistan’s match against England was also rescheduled, as it was going to be played on 12 November in Kolkata and due to “Kaali Puja”, the day of match was changed to 11 November.