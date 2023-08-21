Netflix to release exciting anime in September 2023

Netflix is adding a slate of new anime to its line-up in September 2023, including the return of two popular series, Castlevania and Kengan Ashura, as well as the premiere of a brand-new series, Bakugan.

Bakugan

Bakugan is a new anime based on the popular toy brand.

The series follows the adventures of a group of kids who discover Bakugan, creatures from another world that can be used to battle each other.

The show is set to premiere on September 1.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

The Series (Part 4) is the final season of the long-running Pokémon anime. The series follows Ash Ketchum and his friends as they travel the world, competing in Pokémon battles.

The final 15 episodes of the series will be available to stream on September 8th.

Gamera Rebirth

Gamera Rebirth is a new anime about the kaiju turtle Gamera.

The series is set in the summer of 1989 and follows four kids who witness the emergence of Gamera, who must stand up to giant human-eating monsters.

The series will premiere on September 7.

Kengan Ashura (Part 3)

Kengan Ashura is the long-awaited second season of the anime adaptation of the popular manga series.

The series follows the underground world of gladiatorial combat, where the rich and powerful hire the strongest fighters to compete.

The new season will be available to stream on September 21.

Castlevania

Nocturne is a brand-new anime series set in the Castlevania universe. The series follows the exploits of Richter Belmont, a descendant of Trevor Belmont from the late 18th century.

The series is set to premiere on September 28.