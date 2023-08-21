Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get hitched on this date!

Following their discreet engagement earlier this year on May 13, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to continue their journey towards matrimony with a hush-hush wedding.

While initial reports hinted at a late-year wedding, recent sources now suggest that the couple has finalized September 25 for their union. Echoing the style of Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, the couple is rumoured to be planning a destination wedding.

According to another news, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September.”

The rumoured ceremony is anticipated to take place in Rajasthan, followed by a lavish reception in Gurugram. In fact, after their engagement, there were reports that Parineeti and Raghav had scouted locations in the picturesque state for their impending nuptials.

When asked about her marriage with Raghav Chadha earlier, Parineeti Chopra had emphasized that they were waiting to finalize a date until they wrapped up their professional commitments.

Presently, the actress is busy filming “The Great Indian Rescue” alongside Akshay Kumar, portraying the role of Nirdosh Gill, wife of Jaswant Singh Gill.

View this post on Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement took place in an understated yet charming earthy-themed ceremony at Kapurthala House in Delhi, surrounded by close friends and family.

As the wedding bells draw near, anticipation grows for another heartwarming chapter in their journey together.