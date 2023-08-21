Yami Gautam’s ‘meatier role’: Sign of progress for women in Bollywood

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who has been in the industry for over a decade and she has been praised for her performances in more serious roles.

In a recent interview, Ms Gautam spoke about her decision to play “meatier roles.” She said that she is “glad to be part of this era” that this awareness is there.

Ms Gautam cited her role in the 2023 film “OMG 2” as an example of a “meatier role.” In the film, she plays a lawyer who fights for the rights of women.

“We are fortunate as actors that we get so much love from people. People often desire to be admired by others, be loved and respected, irrespective of the profession,” Ms Gautam added.