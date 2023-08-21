Pankaj Tripathi’s father passes away

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is faced with a profound personal loss as his father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, peacefully passed away today at the remarkable age of 99.

The news has cast a sombre shadow over the acclaimed actor’s life, prompting him to make his way back to his hometown to honour his father’s memory by performing the last rites.

Pandit Banaras Tiwari, renowned as both a farmer and a Hindu priest, leaves behind a legacy marked by years of dedication. Pankaj Tripathi himself worked alongside his father as a farmer until his 11th standard in school.

His journey eventually led him to Mumbai, where he embarked on a successful acting career that earned him a prominent place in the industry.

In a statement from Pankaj Tripathi’s publicist, it was shared, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, is no more.

He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.“

Fans extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and those close to Pandit Banaras Tiwari. As Pankaj Tripathi navigates through this period of loss, his latest film “OMG 2” continues to grace the theatres, following its release earlier this month on August 11.