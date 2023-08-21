Zaka Ashraf gives an important message to Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf met Pakistan team on Monday in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, one day before the series against Afghanistan.

Zaka Ashraf motivated the team and told them that every players is performing well and Pakistan team has very talented players.

He said that Pakistan team has world class batters and bowlers, and there is no reason why they would not be able to win the trophies.

Zaka Ashraf added that Pakistan team has a strong combination and they can beat any team in the world.

He also said that Pakistan team has won Asia Cup twice in the past, in 2000 and 2012, so they can win it once again.

PCB MC Head wished all the best to the team and told them that they can gain momentum before World Cup by winning the Asia Cup and would return home from India with the World Cup.

The Asia Cup starts from 30 August in Multan, with Pakistan’s match against Nepal. The Green shirts will play their first World Cup match against Netherlands in Hyderabad on 6 October.