How your saliva can save your life?

A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Oral Health has found that elevated white blood cells in the saliva of healthy young adults may be an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease.

The study, conducted by researchers from Mount Royal University in Canada and the University of Toronto, involved 28 non-smoking healthy young adults aged between 18 and 30 years old.

The researchers used an oral rinse test to measure the white blood cell count in the participants’ saliva.

The results of the study showed that participants with higher levels of white blood cells in their saliva were more likely to have compromised flow-mediated dilation, which is a sign of poor blood flow.

This suggests that elevated white blood cells in the saliva may be an early warning sign of cardiovascular disease.

The researchers believe that this finding could lead to the development of new and improved methods for detecting and preventing cardiovascular disease. They also believe that this study highlights the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene, as poor oral health has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Trevor King of Mount Royal University, said, “This study provides further evidence of the link between oral health and cardiovascular health. We believe that this finding could lead to the development of new and improved methods for detecting and preventing cardiovascular disease.”

The study’s co-author, Dr. Michael Glogauer of the University of Toronto, said, “This mouth rinse test could be used at your annual checkup at the family doctor or the dentist. It is easy to implement as an oral inflammation measuring tool in any clinic.”

The researchers are currently conducting further studies to confirm the findings of this study and to investigate the mechanisms by which elevated white blood cells in the saliva may lead to cardiovascular disease.

In the meantime, the researchers recommend that people maintain good oral hygiene to reduce their risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

This includes brushing your teeth twice a day, flossing once a day, and visiting the dentist for regular checkups and cleanings.