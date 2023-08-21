Insiders from Anil Kapoor’s absence from ‘Welcome 3’

The unexpected news of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s omission from “Welcome 3,” with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi stepping in, sent shockwaves across social media.

While Anil and Nana have etched their iconic characters Majnu and Uday in the minds of audiences, Sanjay and Arshad are set to bring a fresh take to the familiar dynamic in “Welcome to the Jungle,” albeit with new character names.

Contrary to speculations, both actors were initially offered roles in “Welcome 3,” but the collaboration fell through due to financial considerations. Sources suggest that Anil Kapoor requested a staggering sum of 180 million to participate in the film. This unexpected demand caught producer Firoz Nadiadwala off guard.

Efforts to negotiate with Anil Kapoor proved futile, as he remained steadfast in his financial expectations. Kapoor’s stance was fueled by his belief that his presence was integral to the franchise’s success, especially with the addition of Akshay Kumar in the third instalment. He argued that the film had the potential to gross around 3 billion at the Indian box office, justifying his requested fee.

Despite attempts by Akshay Kumar to mediate, Anil remained resolute in his demand, leading to his withdrawal from the project. Following Anil’s exit, Nana Patekar chose to step away from the film as well, refusing to portray Uday Bhai without his longstanding partner Majnu. The two characters are likened to inseparable components, much like Pav and Bhaji, where their dynamic thrives only when united.

As a result, Akshay and Firoz made the decision to introduce new characters, Munna and Circuit, to the storyline.

As “Welcome 3” gears up for a highly anticipated Christmas 2024 release, the ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Krushna Abhishek, Kikoo Sharda, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehendi, promising a captivating continuation of the franchise’s comedic legacy.