Sarah Khan, daughter share moment of ‘sweetness’ in Paris

Noted actress Sarah Khan and her daughter Alyana Falak find the perfect way to warm up in Paris by enjoying a hot chocolate.

Taking to Instagram, the “Raqs-e-Bismil” star dropped a fresh series of snaps to keep her fans update over her Paris trip.

View this post on Instagram

For the photos, she captioned, “The best hot chocolate in Paris”.

Fans reacted to the post in no time in which the mother and daughter are seen enjoying a “heavenly” hot chocolate in the city.

One of the users wrote, “Masha-Allah”. Another of the users dropped a set of fiery emoticons to compliment the diva and her cute daughter.

Sarah has amassed over 10.8 million followers on her Instagram handle.