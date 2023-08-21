Disha Patani’s directorial debut ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ music video out now!

In a remarkable career move, actress Disha Patani takes on a new role as a director, steering away from her usual on-screen appearances.

With this bold step, she joins the ranks of a select group of actresses who’ve ventured into directing. Disha’s directorial debut takes the form of a music video titled ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. Diving into her new role, Disha not only directed but also stars in the music video. Her chic and trendy outfits showcased in the video have struck a chord with fans, leaving many inspired by her fashion choices.

View this post on Instagram

The video’s message resonates deeply, advocating for a carefree attitude that remains untouched by societal judgments. The song encourages self-assuredness and resilience against negativity. With its vibrant and empowering tone, the song radiates positivity, while its global pop sound akin to K-Pop adds to its international appeal.

From hits like ‘Hui Malang’ to ‘Slow Motion’ to ‘Do You Love Me’, Disha has consistently wowed audiences with her impressive dance moves.

As for ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’, it exudes international vibes, almost functioning as an anthem for carefree living. Shifting focus to Disha Patani’s upcoming films, her slate boasts two Pan-Indian projects that have stirred excitement in the industry.

First on the horizon is her appearance in the silver screen spectacle ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Additionally, Disha plays an integral role in the South Indian film ‘Kanguva’ alongside Suriya, another Pan-Indian venture. Amid these noteworthy endeavours, she’s also set to share the screen with Siddharth Malhotra in ‘Yodha’.

As her multifaceted career continues to evolve, Disha Patani’s influence stretches beyond acting, leaving an indelible mark in the world of entertainment.