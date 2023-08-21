Jawan’s new trailer to drop this week, adding to already monstrous buzz

Amidst the mounting excitement, the upcoming movie “Jawan,” featuring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, continues to create waves in the entertainment sphere.

After last month’s preview captivated audiences universally, the film has steadily gained momentum with the release of a couple of hit songs that have further ignited anticipation. The early overseas bookings are already showing promising signs. To further stoke the flames of enthusiasm, insiders reveal that the production team is set to unveil a new trailer later this week.

Evidently, the strategic promotions orchestrated by the team are aimed at maintaining the heightened buzz around the movie. As the days unfold, more details about these promotional strategies are expected to emerge.

The ensemble cast of “Jawan” comprises top-tier talents including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover, contributing to the film’s star-studded appeal.

Adding to the allure, acclaimed actress Deepika Padukone is slated to make a pivotal cameo appearance. At the helm of this action-packed drama is renowned Tamil director Atlee, known for his outstanding contributions to the film industry.

Backed by a substantial budget from producer Gauri Khan under the prestigious banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, “Jawan” is slated for a multi-language release on September 7, catering to Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu-speaking audiences.

As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the new trailer and the cinematic experience that awaits them come September. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to the release date continues.