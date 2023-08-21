Jimmy Carter health update today

Georgia native and former President Jimmy Carter is in “the final chapter” of his life, that’s according to his grandson Josh in an interview with People magazine.

The former president has been in hospice now since February and his grandson admits it’s been different.

Carter’s wife of 77 years, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, was diagnosed with dementia in May.

Grandson Josh Carter told People that the former president is still fully himself, but just tired. Carter is almost 99 years old.

‘I want to push them to be a better person’: Ms. Floyd teaching much more than reading and writing

“My grandparents have always been the entertainers, but now we’re kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different, it’s just a different era,” Josh told People.

Jimmy Charter Nobel Peace Price

Carter is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts to bring peace between Egypt and Israel.